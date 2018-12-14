Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BCSF stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 12,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

