Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Now Covered by Bank of America

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

BCSF stock opened at $17.84 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins acquired 12,500 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

There is no company description available for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply