Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,194 Shares of Omeros Co. (OMER)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,613,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,829,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,074,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER opened at $13.39 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $709.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 3.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMER shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,194 Shares of Omeros Co. (OMER)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/baird-financial-group-inc-sells-8194-shares-of-omeros-co-omer.html.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.