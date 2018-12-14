Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.65 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

