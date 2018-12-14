Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $543,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 152.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $334.62 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.51 and a 12 month high of $372.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

In other Illumina news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $3,118,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $25,198,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.13, for a total transaction of $1,102,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 374,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,251,637.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $20,077,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $543,000 Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/baker-avenue-asset-management-lp-has-543000-holdings-in-illumina-inc-ilmn.html.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.