Bamco Inc. NY Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 528.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,431 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

NOK opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

