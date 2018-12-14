Bamco Inc. NY Has $5.57 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $202,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $164.99 and a 1-year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bamco Inc. NY Has $5.57 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/bamco-inc-ny-has-5-57-million-position-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.