Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BSMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotia Howard Weill cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BSMX stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is a boost from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,654 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 676.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 79,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,249,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,778,000 after purchasing an additional 260,110 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

