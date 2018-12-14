Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSMX. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.81.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1804 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s previous special dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/banco-santander-mexico-sa-instcn-de-bsmx-shares-bought-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.