Bank of America Corp (BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 3,871,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,486,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $251.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

