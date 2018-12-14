Bank of America Reiterates “GBX 7,200” Price Target for AstraZeneca (AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.08) target price from stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra set a GBX 6,200 ($81.01) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 5,975 ($78.07) to GBX 6,525 ($85.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,114.16 ($79.89).

LON AZN traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,130 ($80.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,615,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a one year high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

