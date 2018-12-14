Bank of Montreal (BMO) PT Lowered to C$104.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$115.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$111.58.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE BMO opened at C$90.07 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$89.86 and a 1 year high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.219999527049 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

In other news, Director Craig Wyeth Broderick acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.10. Also, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.