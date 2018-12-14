Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$111.58.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$111.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

In related news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$6,220,831.76. Also, Director Craig Wyeth Broderick acquired 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$68.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,258.10.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$90.07 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$89.86 and a 52 week high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.219999527049 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.53%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

