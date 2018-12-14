Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 18,870 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,099,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,498,000 after buying an additional 723,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,823,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 111,452 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 474.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 349,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 288,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

WMS opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.31. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.51%.

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

