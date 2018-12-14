Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 467,329 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 467,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,770,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.01 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-buys-shares-of-467329-amneal-pharmaceuticals-inc-amrx.html.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.