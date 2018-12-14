Banner Co. (BANR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, September 6th. FIG Partners raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 1,000 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Conner sold 580 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $34,985.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,160 shares of company stock worth $184,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

BANR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 141,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. Banner has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. Banner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

