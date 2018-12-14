Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Re (HNR1) a €109.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €114.11 ($132.68).

FRA:HNR1 traded down €0.60 ($0.70) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €117.90 ($137.09). 66,460 shares of the company were exchanged. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

