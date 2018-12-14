Barclays Reiterates €15.50 Price Target for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($15.81) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €16.70 ($19.42) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.61 ($19.31).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of €13.65 ($15.87) and a 1-year high of €16.48 ($19.16).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.