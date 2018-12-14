Barclays Upgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) to Overweight

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY opened at $43.08 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.20.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine.

