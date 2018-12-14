Barings BDC (BBDC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

BBDC opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

In other Barings BDC news, Treasurer Christopher Cary purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $60,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barings Llc purchased 75,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $752,291.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,619,832 shares of company stock worth $16,299,640.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,481,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,251,000.

About Barings BDC

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

