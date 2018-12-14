Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,323 General Electric (GE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in General Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Capital Management Inc grew its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc now owns 35,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $16.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,323 General Electric (GE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/barry-investment-advisors-llc-buys-shares-of-11323-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.