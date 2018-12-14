Basf (BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.05 ($93.08).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €60.38 ($70.21) on Monday. Basf has a one year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a one year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.