Basf (BAS) PT Set at €84.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BNP Paribas set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.05 ($93.08).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €60.38 ($70.21) on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.