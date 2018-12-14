Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

NYSE BHC opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.28. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $28.45.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.19%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $223,173,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $74,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $223,173,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $57,631,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $37,849,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

