Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ: BECN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/21/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $34.00 price target on by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was given a new $45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,764. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply Inc alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $165,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 10,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $337,436.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,495 shares in the company, valued at $711,066.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,625 shares of company stock worth $753,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 941,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430,921 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.