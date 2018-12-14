Bellway (BWY) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bellway to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,716 ($48.56) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,584 ($46.83) to GBX 3,390 ($44.30) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,823.89 ($49.97).

BWY traded down GBX 82 ($1.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,485 ($32.47). 167,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,129. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 95 ($1.24) dividend. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 10,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39), for a total value of £305,111.30 ($398,681.95).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

