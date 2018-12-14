Benchmark Electronics (BHE) & SigmaTron International (SGMA) Head to Head Contrast

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and SigmaTron International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.47 billion 0.39 -$31.96 million $1.61 13.61 SigmaTron International $278.13 million 0.04 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

SigmaTron International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benchmark Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and SigmaTron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics -3.14% 5.92% 3.66% SigmaTron International -1.49% 3.73% 1.39%

Dividends

Benchmark Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SigmaTron International does not pay a dividend. Benchmark Electronics pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Benchmark Electronics and SigmaTron International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.05%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Benchmark Electronics beats SigmaTron International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.