Berkeley Group (BKG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,370 ($57.10) to GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt lowered Berkeley Group to an add rating and set a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital upgraded Berkeley Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,729 ($48.73) to GBX 3,873 ($50.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,773.10 ($49.30).

LON:BKG opened at GBX 3,498 ($45.71) on Tuesday. Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,903 ($37.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,270 ($55.80).

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 7th. The company reported GBX 246 ($3.21) EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.12 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.

In related news, insider Peter Vernon purchased 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,263 ($42.64) per share, for a total transaction of £19,871.67 ($25,965.86). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 5,463 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,587 ($46.87), for a total value of £195,957.81 ($256,053.59).

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company builds homes, neighbourhoods, communities, luxury homes, and affordable housing for families, first time buyers, students, and senior people in London and the south of England markets.

