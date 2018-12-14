Bezant Price Down 22.4% Over Last Week (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Bezant has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $650,887.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000576 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.02222216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00140161 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00174108 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031055 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,152,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.