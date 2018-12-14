Bezop (BEZ) Price Tops $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Bezop has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezop token can now be bought for about $0.0534 or 0.00001614 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Exrates and CoinBene. Bezop has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $872,863.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.02353796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00142474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00171002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $344.52 or 0.10422385 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,784,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, Sistemkoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

