BHP Billiton (BBL) Shares Gap Up to $39.54

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.42, but opened at $39.54. BHP Billiton shares last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 142946 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBL shares. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Investec raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

