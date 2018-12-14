BidaskClub Lowers AxoGen (AXGN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on AxoGen from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. AxoGen’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gregory Gene Freitag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,585,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

