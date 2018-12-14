BidaskClub Lowers Forward Air (FWRD) to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Stephens cut Forward Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $73.00 price target on Forward Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.53. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.81 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $118,921.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,917,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,189,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Forward Air by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,810 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-than-truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.