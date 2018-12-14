BidaskClub Lowers Fossil Group (FOSL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $841.24 million, a PE ratio of 319.80 and a beta of -0.13. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.30 million. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $829,347. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fossil Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fossil Group by 364.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,269 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,931 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 6,214.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,847 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 787,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

