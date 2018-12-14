Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Chairman Sardar Biglari Buys 1,350 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Chairman Sardar Biglari purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $555.67 per share, with a total value of $750,154.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BH traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $130.34. The stock had a trading volume of 370 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $443.80.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($39.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.58 million during the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Biglari by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Biglari by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under restaurant concepts, including Steak n Shake, an American brand serving premium burgers and milk shakes; and Western, which offers signature steak dishes and other classic American menu items, as well operates other concepts, such as Great American Steak & Buffet and Wood Grill Buffet consisting of hot and cold food buffet style dining.

