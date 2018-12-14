Biogen (BIIB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $445.00 to $436.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.58.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $318.00. 33,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,505. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 25.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: What is an SEC Filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.