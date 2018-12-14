Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,288 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the November 15th total of 5,797,220 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,578,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $202,504.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Biopharmx alerts:

BPMX opened at $0.11 on Friday. Biopharmx has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million.

WARNING: “Biopharmx Corp (BPMX) Short Interest Down 35.8% in November” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/biopharmx-corp-bpmx-short-interest-down-35-8-in-november.html.

Biopharmx Company Profile

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Biopharmx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biopharmx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.