Biostage (BSTG) and Dynatronics (DYNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostage and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage $80,000.00 187.82 -$11.91 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $64.42 million 0.33 -$1.60 million ($0.40) -6.50

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -224.68% -138.88% Dynatronics -2.16% -5.84% -1.41%

Summary

Dynatronics beats Biostage on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

