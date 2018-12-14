BioTime (BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioTime’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.38.

BTX stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. BioTime has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.16.

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 1,066.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 174,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BioTime by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,467,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

