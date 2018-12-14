Bitauto (BITA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $20.26. 32,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,103,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Bitauto in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, began coverage on Bitauto in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bitauto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.53). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 214.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bitauto (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

