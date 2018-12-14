BitBay (BAY) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. BitBay has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $10,302.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, BitBay has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00054420 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

