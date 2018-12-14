BitClave Hits Market Cap of $448,445.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Bibox and Tidex. BitClave has a market capitalization of $448,445.00 and $2,242.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitClave has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.02338505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00143012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00170985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.62 or 0.10429030 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00030632 BTC.

About BitClave

BitClave’s launch date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. The official website for BitClave is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

