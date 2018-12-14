BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 35.1% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $450,359.00 and approximately $8,015.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00001996 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.01950301 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006326 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

