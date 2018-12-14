Black Hills Corp (BKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Black Hills from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,379,000 after acquiring an additional 497,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,162,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,162,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 21.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,350,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,444,000 after acquiring an additional 240,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,062. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.72 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.12%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated utility company in the United States. The company's Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 210,000 electric customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

