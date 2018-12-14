BlackRock Inc. Purchases 426,103 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $360,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 59.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 58.com in the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 27.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WUBA opened at $60.54 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.77.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. 58.com had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised 58.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 58.com from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 58.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

