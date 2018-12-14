BlackRock Inc. Sells 104,804 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,834,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104,804 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $365,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $370,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Cabot by 39.5% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cabot Corp has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $68.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

