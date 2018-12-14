BlackRock Inc. Sells 340,267 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of SINA worth $354,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,913,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of SINA from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of SINA in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

SINA stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 340,267 Shares of SINA Corp (SINA)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/blackrock-inc-sells-340267-shares-of-sina-corp-sina.html.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.