Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (BSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.40

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 2924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund.

