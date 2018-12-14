Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,096 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,356,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 375,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NYSE MPW opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.64 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 124.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $100,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,906.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

