Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $192,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $33.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Blair William & Co. IL Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/blair-william-co-il-buys-new-stake-in-spdr-portfolio-emerging-markets-etf-spem.html.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.