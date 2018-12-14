BlazerCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (BLAZR)

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. BlazerCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One BlazerCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00736413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About BlazerCoin

BlazerCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlazerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

